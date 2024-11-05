Sosandar to expand into homeware through Next licensing deal

Womenswear brand Sosandar is expanding its reach and stepping into the homeware market through a new licensing agreement with British retail giant Next.

The deal expands on the duo’s already existing relationship, through which Next continues to stock Sosandar’s clothing range where it has seen a reported “success”, according to this latest announcement.

Now with the addition of homeware, Sosandar is hoping to double down on its ongoing strategy to “leverage its strong and growing brand awareness” with a particular focus on “further broadening its reach and continuing to drive brand equity”.

Through its deal with Next, Sosandar said it will combine the retailer’s sourcing and quality expertise with its own design inspiration for a range that will include, among other things, a full set of living room furniture and accessories, such as sofas, accent chairs and rugs.

The collection, expected to launch in autumn 2025, will be sold exclusively via Next’s online e-commerce platform.

In a release, Sosandar’s co-CEOs, Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, called the news a “proud moment” for Sosandar, that was “a testament to the strength of what we have built”.

The duo continued: “This is a fantastic opportunity to leverage our brand equity and extend the success Sosandar has had through third party partnerships with little risk and no capital expenditure.

“We will combine Next’s specialist technical and sourcing skills with our design aesthetic and understanding of Sosandar customers to deliver an exciting and unique product range. Importantly, the homeware range will broaden our reach into new audiences and enable existing customers to deepen their affinity to our brand."