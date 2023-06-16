Sotheby’s and Louis Vuitton to team up on charity auction

Luxury label Louis Vuitton has unveiled a new partnership with high-end auction house Sotheby’s, which will see 22 of the brand’s artist-designed Artycapucines bags become available in an auction for charity.

The handbag collection allows contemporary artists to bring their own vision to the classic, limited edition pieces, with those involved in the auction signed by the artist under the flap and presented in the Boîte Chapeu modern hat box first launched by Louis Vuitton in 1924.

Net proceeds from the sale of each of the unique bags will go to a charity or NGO selected by the item’s artist, with the likes of UNICEF, Safe Passage Project and World Central Kitchen among those chosen.

The 22 participating artists are Amélie Bertrand, Daniel Buren, Sam Falls, Urs Fischer, Gregor Hildebrandt, Donna Huanca, Huang Yuxing, Alex Israel, Liu Wei, Peter Marino, Beatriz Milhazes, Vik Muniz, Jean-Michel Othoniel, Park Seo-Bo, Paola Pivi, Ugo Rondinone, Tschabalala Self, Josh Smith, Jonas Wood, Kennedy Yanko, Zeng Fanzhi, and Zhao Zhao.

The Artycapucines collection itself will be on display from July 1 to 5 at a public exhibition in Sotheby’s Paris headquarters, with the auction to open for online bidding between June 28 and July 12.