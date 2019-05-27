South American countries criticize ICANN over Amazon domain name

Amazon basin countries have manifested their disappointment with a recent decision by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) to grant American retailer Amazon exclusive rights to the .amazon domain name.

The presidents of Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Bolivia published a statement on Sunday saying that the domain should refer to their geographic region and not the company led by Jeff Bezos.

They find the decision sets “a grave precedent by prioritizing private commercial interests above the considerations of state public policies, the rights of Indigenous people and the preservation of the Amazon”.

Amazon did not comment on the presidents’ statements.