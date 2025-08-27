South Korea's Handsome accelerates expansion in France, plots UK growth

South Korean group Handsome, a subsidiary of Hyundai Department Store Group, is considering continued expansion in Europe, with discussions underway for regular entry into several major French department stores and wholesale contracts with global distributors, including Harrods in the UK. A Handsome official stated: "Paris serves as a springboard for our global expansion, with plans to enter North American and Asian markets beyond Europe."

Pop-up store at la Samaritaine

To kick things off, from August 30 the retail group will open a pop-up store for its brand TIME Paris within the prestigious Parisian department store La Samaritaine, MK News reports. This temporary point-of-sale, located in the basement, will be open for two months. It aims to increase the brand's visibility among French consumers. The recently renovated La Samaritaine is an iconic luxury retail destination in Paris, attracting an international clientele.

In January 2026, Handsome plans to open an official boutique for its menswear brand System Homme at Galeries Lafayette Haussmann. This project follows the success of a previous pop-up store, which maintained a position among the top five in monthly sales for a year, rivalling renowned brands such as AMI and Courrèges. This performance demonstrates the brand's growing appeal among French and European audiences.

Financial performance

Despite international expansion, Handsome recorded a decline in its turnover in the second quarter of 2025. Revenues reached 338.1 billion won, down 1.1 percent year-over-year, according to data from ChosunBiz. Operating profit fell by 82 percent to just 700 million won. This decrease is attributed to weak fashion consumption and unusual weather conditions, according to a company official. However, online sales increased slightly, supported by an influx of new customers and a rise in the average transaction value.

The presence of Korean brands in France has intensified in recent years. In addition to Handsome, brands such as System and System Homme have opened points-of-sale in Paris, notably in the Marais district and at Galeries Lafayette. These openings reflect the growing interest of French consumers in Korean fashion, characterised by its minimalist and contemporary aesthetic. According to Maeil Business Newspaper, System's pop-up store at Galeries Lafayette attracted over 100 European customers per day, exceeding 10,000 cumulative visitors in three months, with sales exceeding targets by over 130 percent.

About Handsome

Handsome manages a portfolio of 41 brands, including 15 fashion brands (such as Time, System, Mine and The Cashmere); 22 imported brands (including Lanvin, Bally and Toteme); and four lifestyle and beauty brands (Oera, Nook, etc.). By leveraging its diversified brand portfolio, Handsome is targeting annual revenue of two trillion won by 2030, approximately 1.23 billion euros.