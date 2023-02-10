Spain’s Lola Casademunt takes on the UK, France and the Netherlands

New at Pure London this weekend but already a household name in Spain, Lola Casademunt, a company specialising in fashion and accessories for women, is setting its sights on the multi-brand channels of the UK, France, and the Netherlands.

These are markets that the company already considers strategic on the international scene, and where it has participated and/or plans to participate in some of the main trade fairs.

By using these international fairs as a springboard, it hopes to continue to gain momentum through the wholesale channel as a means to bolster its growth and a greater presence in international markets.

This weekend, it will make its debut in the UK by exhibiting at the AW23 edition of Pure London for the first time. Lola Casademunt is one of the 15 Spanish brands that will be present at the event set to take place from 12 to 14 February.

The 15 Spanish brands in question will be exhibiting at Pure London as part of a collaboration agreement that was recently signed between the event management and the Spanish Federation of clothing companies Fedecon.

In addition, the weekend of January 21 and January 22 2023, was also particularly crucial for the Spanish company. It exhibited its products at French trade fair Who's Next Paris, and at the Dutch fair Modefabriek.

Through its participation in the two events, it wanted to demonstrate its interest in the French market on the one hand, where it is experiencing rapid growth, and in the Dutch market on the other, a new market that Lola Casademunt aimed to enter through Modefabriek.

Entering the UK market as well as the French and Dutch market is part of Lola Casademunt’s international strategy which has already allowed it to establish its presence in 20 countries globally, which include its home country, Spain in addition to: Andorra, Belgium, Cyprus, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Photo Credits: Paco Sánchez, CEO, Lola Casademunt. Courtesy of the brand.

"Our aim is to establish ourselves as an international company", Paco Sánchez, Lola Casademunt’s managing director, said in a statement sent to FashionUnited Spain by the company’s management.

To this end, the focus will be on "consolidating our home market, Spain, while we grow throughout Europe and Latin America"; a "commercial strategy" “which we accelerated at the end of 2021, he continued. "and which "we will continue to develop during 2023 so that Lola Casademunt is present in a large part of Europe", as well as in "those other non-European countries that offer us opportunities for growth for the company," Sánchez said.

Lola Casademunt focuses on conquering the UK, France and The Netherlands

Now present in France through its two product lines since 2022, in less than a year the Spanish company has gone from operating in the French wholesale channel through three showrooms to working with five, thanks to the high "market demand" that, they assure us, their collections are receiving in France.

As a result of their commitment to continue conquering this strategic market, they expect to close 2023 with a growth of 70 percent in sales in France, compared to 2022.

A figure that they hope to achieve through a commercial network currently comprising more than 180 multi-brand points of sale in the country, establishments that they also aim to increase to 220 points of sale by the end of 2023, and all this while entering into the country's main shopping centres.

Photo Credits: The Lola Casademunt stand at the September 2022 edition of Who's Next Paris. Courtesy of the brand.

"Since we began our international expansion plan just two years ago, at Lola Casademunt we have not stopped taking firm steps and we continue to move forward, thus fulfilling our objectives of continuing to grow, cementing our position in new countries and conquering other markets that are also strategic for the company," Sánchez continues.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.ES and has been translated and edited from Spanish into English by Veerle Versteeg.