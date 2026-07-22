Spanish brand Milf Shakes reported for misleading advertising

Madrid – Milf Shakes was among the fashion brands celebrating the Spanish team's victory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, though its involvement was not without controversy. The fashion brand, founded by Spanish influencer Nil Ojeda, had announced before the final that it would reduce all prices on its online store by 99 percent if Spain secured its “second star”. The announcement, however, contained significant fine print. The brand has now been reported to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs by Facua. So, what exactly happened?

To set the scene, before the historic final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19, 2026, which saw Spain triumph over Argentina, Nil Ojeda amplified posts from Milf Shakes' social media. He announced to his millions of followers that if the Spanish team won the 2026 World Cup, the brand would celebrate by reducing all products on its online store by 99 percent. This decision from the content creator and fashion brand was intended to excite their audience and all Spanish fans just minutes before the match began. Ojeda advertised it clearly: “This is not a joke, we have just announced it. If Spain wins, the entire Milf Shakes website will have a 99 percent discount”.

Image from the Milf Shakes campaign promoting its commemorative capsule for Spain's victory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Credits: Milf Shakes.

Ojeda's words, seemingly straightforward, merely echoed what Milf Shakes had already started advertising on its social media. It appeared to be an act of support for the national team and its players. However, according to many of the brand's and its founder's followers, it turned into a crude scam after the match ended and they visited the fashion brand's online store. The website had been redesigned to feature the slogan “Spain delivered, so did we”. Visitors, however, did not find the brand's usual range reduced by 99 percent. Instead, they found a catalogue that had been completely cleared, with all product categories empty. There was a complete absence of items for sale, with the sole exception of four commemorative T-shirts celebrating Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup victory. The brand had listed these items with a starting price of 3,000 euros, which was then reduced by 99 percent to 29.69 euros per garment. This final price was in line with the usual prices for Milf Shakes' commercial offering. The brand had used this entire strategy to promote itself and, in the best-case scenario for the Spanish team, the launch of the commemorative capsule. The launch was surrounded by excessive 'hype', for which Ojeda himself has publicly apologised. He also clarified that anyone who purchased one of the T-shirts, which are no longer available, will receive their order without any issues.

“Those of you who already know the brand know that we always try to do things differently,” Ojeda attempted to justify to his community of followers. “We have run campaigns like the auction of paintings by AI, which turned out to be women named Ia.” He added, “The thing is that this campaign,” referring to the one for Spain's World Cup victory, “went viral and reached many more people than our usual community.” This seemed to imply that the announcement had reached consumers unfamiliar with the tone and strategies Milf Shakes typically uses for its launches. “However, I am not going to try to convince anyone or get into a debate,” the fashion brand's founder continued in his message. “I just wanted to face the music and take responsibility,” Ojeda stated, before highlighting that “in our minds” the strategy “was spectacular”. He explained, “It was a campaign to get people talking, and it has, but not in the way I expected.” He continued, “In any case, for those of you who liked the football shirt and bought it, it will arrive, don't worry. And for those who visited the website full of excitement, I am truly sorry.” “It has been a while since we messed up this badly,” Ojeda acknowledged, or perhaps celebrated, before repeatedly apologising with “my bad”.

Facua's complaint

In response to these events concerning the Milf Shakes campaign, which a considerable number of users quickly began to report on their social media, Facua has announced it has filed a complaint. Facua, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to defending consumer rights, has lodged the complaint against the fashion brand with the Directorate-General for Consumer Affairs of the Ministry of Social Rights, Consumer Affairs and 2030 Agenda. The complaint is based on the principle of illegal misleading advertising. Facua recommends that any users who feel they may have been affected by the brand's promotional strategy should contact them, or another consumer rights organisation, to consider taking action to defend their rights.

Image from the Milf Shakes campaign promoting its commemorative capsule for Spain's victory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Credits: Milf Shakes.

Image from the Milf Shakes campaign promoting its commemorative capsule for Spain's victory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Credits: Milf Shakes.

In the statement announcing this action, Facua initially makes several inaccuracies. For instance, it claims the brand “inflated the prices of all products” for sale, only to later reduce some T-shirts to the “price the T-shirt had before the brutal increase was applied”. This account does not fully align with reality. It does, however, highlight a different issue from the one currently being reported: the extent to which online store content can be deleted and altered. This practice prevents effective monitoring to determine whether misleading advertising or other anti-competitive practices are occurring. In this specific case, everything related to the controversial World Cup capsule has already been removed from the Milf Shakes online store.

Aside from that issue, Facua bases its claim on several sections of the Retail Trade Act and the Unfair Competition Act. It first alleges that by offering its T-shirts for sale at 3,000 euros, with a reduced price of 29.69 euros, Milf Shakes violated Article 20 of the Retail Trade Act. This article states that “whenever items are offered with a price reduction, the previous price must be clearly displayed alongside the reduced price, except in the case of items being offered for sale for the first time”. Therefore, according to the law, the fictitious selling price of 3,000 euros should never have been shown as the original price for the T-shirts sold by Milf Shakes, as they had never actually been sold at that price.

Image from the Milf Shakes campaign promoting its commemorative capsule for Spain's victory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Credits: Milf Shakes.

In addition to this point, Facua also claims that Milf Shakes' promotional strategy violated Article 5 of the Unfair Competition Act. This article defines as “unfair due to being misleading any conduct that contains false information or information that, even if true, by its content or presentation, misleads or is likely to mislead the recipients, being capable of altering their economic behaviour, provided that it affects,” among other factors, “the price or its method of determination, or the existence of a specific price advantage”. Facua also cites Article 19 of the same law, which covers various unfair commercial practices with consumers. This includes the practice outlined in Article 22, which deems it a misleading commercial practice to “make a commercial offer of goods or services at a specific price and then, with the intention of promoting a different good or service,” in this case the T-shirt capsule, “refuse to show the offered good or service,” which would be the original Milf Shakes commercial offer, “not accept orders or supply requests, refuse to supply it within a reasonable period of time, show a defective sample of the promoted good or service, or disparage it”.

For these alleged irregularities in unfair competition, specifically the violation of Article 20 of the Retail Trade Act, the law considers actions such as a “lack of truthfulness in advertisements for promotional practices, improperly classifying the corresponding sales or offers” as serious infringements. The penalties range from up to 6,000 euros for minor infringements; from 6,000 to 30,000 euros for serious ones; and from 30,000 to 900,000 euros for very serious ones. The potential fine for Milf Shakes could reach this highest bracket if repeat offences are proven.

Image from the Milf Shakes campaign promoting its commemorative capsule for Spain's victory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Credits: Milf Shakes.

Meanwhile, for the alleged violations of Article 5 and Article 22 of the Unfair Competition Act, in addition to the potential administrative sanctions provided for in that law, these would directly lead to infringements in consumer protection, according to the General Law for the Defence of Consumers and Users. This latter law establishes that “the use of unfair commercial practices with consumers or users” is considered an infringement in consumer protection. It sets out penalties for infringements ranging from minor to very serious, which can vary from 150 euros to one million euros, or even exceed that threshold. This depends on factors such as whether the “infringement is not more beneficial to the infringing party than compliance with the infringed rules” or the “economic capacity of the infringer”.