Spanish brand Nude Project prepares for permanent US launch

Madrid – “It has exceeded all our expectations.” These were the words from Nude Project's management when assessing the pop-up activation launched in Miami at the end of last October. This was the brand's first of its kind in the US, and its success has confirmed plans for a permanent launch in the country.

Opened on October 11 at 151 Northeast 41st Street, in the heart of Miami's sophisticated Design District, this first Nude Project pop-up in the US remained open until October 26. After this date, the Spanish cult brand, which FashionUnited has followed closely since it opened its first permanent physical store in May 2022, bid farewell to the growing community it has begun to build in the country. This farewell, at least in a physical sense, is merely a “see you soon”, according to Bruno Casanovas. He is the co-founder of Nude Project, alongside Alex Benlloch, and also serves as the brand's creative director. Following the conclusion of this US tour, Casanovas has confirmed the brand's plans to establish a permanent presence in the country.

While no further details have been provided for now, these intentions have been confirmed following the success and impact of the brand's first pop-up store in the US. The Spanish fashion brand states that this opening marks a new chapter in its international expansion. For this next stage, it is focused on driving growth in a series of “key markets”, especially the US. The brand is now preparing for a permanent launch in the country. This move is another example of Nude Project's unique expansion strategy, which uses pop-ups to analyse and test potential interest from the local fashion community before committing to a permanent presence in a new market.

From left to right, Alex Benlloch, Shakira and Bruno Casanovas inside the Nude Project pop-up in Miami, open from October 11 to 26, 2025. Credits: Nude Project.

“Coming to the US was a dream since we started, but what we experienced in Miami has exceeded all our expectations,” declared Bruno Casanovas, co-founder and creative director of Nude Project, in a statement shared by its management. Providing further context to statements he made to various US media outlets regarding the pop-up opening, he said, “The US was already our second strongest market online, but we never imagined such an incredible reception for our first physical contact with the community.” Casanovas added: “Seeing so many people connect with our story fills us with pride and motivates us to keep working and growing. This experience has been a great inspiration to bring Nude Project to the United States permanently.”

Launching an offensive on the US (and other key markets)

In Nude Project's first foray into the US physical retail scene, the Spanish brand's Miami pop-up has become a stronghold for its determined offensive on the American market. It remains to be seen to what extent this will extend across the entire Americas region. The fashion brand has consistently emphasised this, making the physical space a focal point for a strategy involving numerous regional activations. This began with an afternoon of beers that Casanovas and the Nude Project team enjoyed with Maluma in New York after the Miami pop-up launch.

“The Nude Project pop-up has been much more than a store: it has been a temporary space for art, fashion and music,” argued the management of the Spanish fashion brand. “With an incredible attendance of thousands of people,” the brand not only presented its latest collections but also turned the space “into a true stage for live performances,” thanks to the participation of “artists like Puerto Ricans Pink Pablo and Matt Louis, or the producer duo Slow Jamz.” From a broader brand perspective, with this Miami pop-up, “Nude Project has successfully opened a new chapter in its international expansion and already has its sights set on its next big step: continuing its growth in the US and other key markets.”