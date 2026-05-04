Spanish menswear brand Williot grows by +25 per cent

The Spanish menswear brand Williot has closed the 2025 financial year with a turnover exceeding 2.5 million euros, representing a growth of +25 percent compared to the previous year. This progress confirms the consistency of a business model that has successfully scaled while maintaining its strategic focus on growth without sacrificing brand coherence.

After reaching two million euros in 2024, the company is approaching 2026 with a turnover forecast of around 3.5 million euros. This projection would imply an increase of nearly +40 percent, driven by its international expansion plan and the strengthening of its online ecosystem, two key levers in its growth roadmap. “In the next three years, we want to establish a very clear perception in the consumer's mind: that of a relevant, contemporary, and consistent brand that combines design, quality, and a seamless shopping experience across all channels,” the company stated.

Online channel as main driver of growth

One of the most significant figures from the 2025 financial year is the prominence of the digital channel. According to the company, e-commerce has doubled its turnover compared to the previous year, becoming the main accelerator of growth. This momentum is the result of an intensive digitalisation strategy based on three pillars: optimising the user experience, investing in performance marketing, and developing a more integrated omnichannel structure.

Improvements in website navigation, a simplified purchasing process, and enhanced usability have been decisive factors. A greater focus on social ads and collaborations with content creators has also been crucial, Juan Bautista Anton, the company's CEO, explained to FashionUnited. The integration of physical and digital stock has also been key, particularly through services like click and collect and more streamlined returns.

Credits: Williot.

Despite the growing importance of the online channel, brick and mortar stores continue to hold a strategic position within Williot's business model. The company advocates for their role not only as a sales driver but also as a fundamental asset for branding, customer acquisition, and experience building.

Currently, the brand has seven of its own stores in Spain, located in cities such as Alicante, Murcia, Elche, Almería, Albacete, Gijón, and Oviedo. These openings are part of a selective expansion strategy, focusing on key locations to enhance brand visibility and direct connection with the consumer.

Progressive internationalisation through marketplaces

Williot's international strategy is based on a gradual expansion model that combines digital consolidation with a structured entry into new markets. The company is already present on marketplaces such as Zalando and About You. These platforms serve not only as sales channels but also as key tools for visibility and testing in various European countries.

This approach allows the brand to accurately gauge the reception of its products in different regions and adapt its offering based on local consumer habits and preferences, thereby building a knowledge base before undertaking a more extensive expansion. On this roadmap, a potential integration with Amazon is emerging as the next strategic move to scale its international presence and optimise logistics and commercial operations.

Concurrently, one of the most significant milestones is the agreement reached with a local operator for distribution in Latin America. This step reinforces the company's ambition to position itself in a region with high growth potential for European menswear. This combination of global digital channels and local partnerships reflects a strategy designed for controlled yet sustained ambitious growth.

Credits: Williot.

Founded in 2007 in Elche, a city with a strong tradition in the footwear industry, Williot began as a project initially linked to trainers, later evolving into a complete menswear concept.

Between 2007 and 2011, the brand experienced significant expansion in Europe with its footwear offering before consolidating its identity as a comprehensive menswear brand in 2013. The opening of its first store in 2014 and the implementation of e-commerce in 2015 marked the beginning of a period of structural growth. This growth accelerated between 2014 and 2018 with national expansion through stores, franchises, and multi-brand channels.

The turning point came with the arrival of new strategic partners through Grupo Evisa, which allowed the company to strengthen its financial structure and professionalise its management model. Since then, its evolution has been marked by more orderly growth, focusing on profitability, brand coherence, and scalability.

2007 – Williot is created in honour of the founder's grandfather to market a trainer in his honour.

2007-2011 – The distribution of trainers extends throughout Europe to great acclaim.

2013 – Williot Total Look is created and the brand's logo is developed.

2014 – First store opens in Alicante.

2014-2018 – National expansion (stores, franchises, multi-brand and e-commerce).

2015 – E-commerce is implemented.

2016 – First international openings in Chile and Ireland.

2017 – A franchise existed in Chile.

2019 – Change in management.

2020 – Grupo Teis becomes a shareholder.

2021 – New national and international expansion, strengthening the online channel.

2021-2026 – Continued opening of own stores.

2026 – Introduction of a kidswear collection and a distribution agreement with an operator in Latin America, closing the franchise in Chile and establishing new regional distribution.

Present day – Core operations are centred in Spain, Portugal, Turkey, and Bangladesh.