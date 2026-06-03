Spanish startup Flipflow closes a three million euro funding round backed by Puig and Mango

Madrid – Valencia-based startup Flipflow, a market analytics firm specialising in the retail sector, announced this week that it has successfully completed a three million euro funding round. This injection of funds will allow the company to accelerate the technological development of its solutions for the retail industry and its international expansion plans. The company is focusing its efforts on the US and the countries of northern Europe.

According to reports from local media and publications specialising in the Spanish startup ecosystem, such as RH Lab, Expansión and El Referente, the investment round was led by Spanish venture capital firm 4Founders Capital. The Barcelona-based investment firm specialises in early-stage technology startups. Its portfolio includes investments in emerging companies such as GuruSup, a Spanish platform for artificial intelligence agents for customer service and process automation; Vidext, a startup focused on converting text into AI-generated videos; and BCome, a Spanish technology platform that provides solutions and tools for fashion industry companies to measure and manage environmental impact data.

Alongside 4Founders Capital, both new and existing Flipflow investors participated in the round as “strategic investors”. These include Abac Nest; Acurio Ventures; Lanai Capital Partners; Angels Capital, the investment vehicle of Juan Roig, president of Mercadona; Mango; and Puig. Notably, Angels Capital, Abac and Lanai participated in the 900,000 euro round that the startup closed in late 2023. Mango invested in the company through a convertible participating loan via its accelerator, Mango StartUp Studio, in early 2024. Puig is also understood to be among the new investors backing this latest funding round for the emerging company. Puig would be familiar with Flipflow's operations, as Isdin, a Spanish dermatological products company in which Puig holds a 50 percent stake, is one of the startup's clients. The platform reportedly already provides its services to manufacturers and retailers such as Gucci, Nestlé, Unilever, L’Oréal, Isdin and Mango.

Centralised data analytics platform for retail industry companies

Founded in 2021 by the entrepreneurial trio of Ricardo García (CEO), Ismael Gandarillas (chief technology officer) and Mario Rodríguez (chief customer officer), Flipflow launched the first versions of its unified data platform for retail companies that same year. The platform has since scaled up, particularly after joining the Lanzadera acceleration programme in 2022, a startup accelerator created in Valencia by Juan Roig. Roig invested in Flipflow during its first funding round in 2023. This fundraising helped to support its growth into other strategic sectors of the retail industry, attracting interest from new investors such as Mango and now the Puig group.

Continuing this trend of growth and consolidation, the new funds raised in this round will be used to accelerate Flipflow's technological development and international expansion into the US and northern Europe. The startup, which already operates in Spain and Latin America, remains focused on its goal of offering retail companies a centralised platform to manage their commercial, marketing and product management operations. To this end, it has also evolved its artificial intelligence-driven data analysis engines from reactive analysis of company realities to the design of proactive solutions for businesses.

“Retail can no longer be operated with fragmented tools, manual analysis and large consulting expenses,” says Ricardo García, co-founder and CEO of Flipflow. In this context, “our vision is to build the intelligence layer that guides companies to make decisions autonomously and at the same speed as the market moves”. To achieve this, the startup states, “every day we ingest and process millions of market signals using massive crawling, proprietary AI models and normalisation engines that convert chaotic data into a single, coherent and usable vision”. It connects “information from e-commerce, marketplaces, pricing, content, reviews, competitors, prices, promotions and supply, allowing companies to see their business as a complete system, not as silos”. “The retail OS” is “where critical decisions are made and where competitive intelligence becomes a real advantage,” they maintain. In this new reality, “Flipflow constitutes the strategic infrastructure of modern retail: the system that integrates heterogeneous data, interprets it in a unified way and converts it into immediate action within increasingly complex organisations”.

In short, Flipflow is presented as “the central brain of retail,” a “SaaS platform and copilot that unifies disparate data from the retail ecosystem”. This data comes from “online, physical and global market channels, with maximum granularity and precision,” and is then “transformed into actionable decisions”. With this, “our goal is for brands and retailers to understand not only ‘what is happening’” within their companies, they add, “but what each team and person in the organisation should do now” to respond to the reality revealed by the platform's centralised data.

In summary Valencia-based market analytics startup Flipflow has closed a three million euro funding round to accelerate its technological development and international expansion, focusing on the US and northern Europe.

The investment round was led by 4Founders Capital and included participation from strategic investors such as Abac Nest, Acurio Ventures, Lanai Capital Partners, Angels Capital, Mango and Puig.

Founded in 2021, Flipflow offers a centralised, AI-powered data analytics platform for retail companies, transforming disparate data into actionable and proactive decisions to optimise commercial, marketing and product management operations.