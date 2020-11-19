Sperry appoints Elizabeth Drori as Chief Marketing Officer

Elizabeth Drori has been named the new Chief Marketing Officer for Sperry, a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. In her new role, the company said in a statement, Drori will focus on developing and executing Sperry’s global brand strategy, including the delivery of integrated marketing activations across all consumer touch points and leading the brand’s global marketing, digital advertising, creative services, and social media efforts.

“There is so much opportunity to build on Sperry’s rich heritage, and there is an optimism inherent in the brand that especially resonates today. I look forward to working with the team to expand Sperry’s reach with consumers around the world,” said Drori.

Drori, the company added, will report to Joelle Grunberg, Global Brand President of Sperry and a member of Wolverine Worldwide’s executive leadership team.

“Elizabeth is a seasoned, dynamic marketing leader with the demonstrated ability to build brands and drive digital marketing performance. Her skills and knowledge will undoubtedly enhance Sperry’s marketing initiatives, including our current collaboration with performing artist John Legend,” added Grunberg.

Drori, the company further said, comes to Sperry and Wolverine Worldwide with more than a decade of experience guiding fashion organizations and driving revenue growth. Most recently, she was head of marketing for Walmart’s fashion business, leading an omni-channel marketing team focused on driving perception change and new customer acquisition. While at Walmart, Drori launched several fashion brands, including Scoop, Free Assembly, and Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, and oversaw performance marketing to drive double digit growth on Walmart.com.

Prior to her time at Walmart, Drori served in a variety of director roles at Converse, including global brand management, corporate and brand strategy, and international business development. She also was a management consultant with BCG.

Picture:Facebook/Sperry