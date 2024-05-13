Spinnova producer awarded FSC certification

Woodspin, the exclusive producer and distributor of wood-based Spinnova biodegradable fibre, has been awarded the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Chain of Custody certification, offering full supply chain transparency.

The FSC certification means the wood used in Woodspin’s manufacturing can be fully traced back from its origin to the final fibre product, assuring consumers and stakeholders that the fibre has truly been sustainably sourced.

Woodspin is a 50/50 joint venture between Suzano, the world’s largest hardwood pulp producer, and Spinnova, an innovative Finnish materials technology company. Woodspin uses responsibly grown eucalyptus hardwood planted, harvested, and sourced by Suzano on farms in Brazil. Suzano is the world’s largest eucalyptus grower and manages 26,000 km2 of land, of which 40 percent is set aside for permanent conservation.

FSC is renowned as the most rigorous international standard for responsible forestry and the certification ensures that a forest is being managed in a way that preserves biological diversity and benefits the lives of local people and workers while ensuring it sustains economic viability.

Woodspin produces the Spinnova fibre, utilised by fashion brands and companies, including Adidas and Bestseller, without harmful chemicals or pollution. It also has a 74 percent smaller life cycle carbon footprint and 98 percent less water consumption than conventional cotton. The exclusive use of Suzano’s eucalyptus-based raw materials enables Woodspin to guarantee end-to-end traceability while remaining committed to zero deforestation and upholding comprehensive ethical and sustainable practices.

Jari Aittakari, sales director at Woodspin, said in a statement: “Consumers and stakeholders at every stage of the textiles value chain deserve to know the origin of the products they buy, that these have been ethically produced, and that the materials used to make them have been sustainably sourced.

“We recognise that the demand for supply chain transparency is increasing. This FSC certification demonstrates to our partners – be that brands or producers – that Woodspin’s Spinnova fibre is produced to the highest standard, from farm to fibre, without compromise.”

Fabian Farkas, chief markets officer at FSC International, added: “As the forestry sector continues to push boundaries through innovation, key players increasingly recognising FSC as the solution provider for responsible sourcing.

“Woodspin's FSC Chain of Custody certification is such a significant milestone, paving the way for a more sustainable and scalable textile fibre production and ultimately a fossil fuel-free world.”

The certification follows the 2023 opening of Woodspin’s first facility producing wood-based Spinnova fibre in Jyväskylä, Finland.