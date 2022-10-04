Spinnova receives grant for fibre development work

Spinnova, a Finnish textile firm, has been selected as the recipient of a 1.6 million euro grant for its research and development work surrounding fibre development.

Provided by Business Finland for the time period October 1, 2022, to December 31, 2024, the grant represents 50 percent of the financing for the company’s project, for which its total costs are estimated at 3.2 million euros.

Spinnova is currently focused on targeting fibre utilisation in new application areas and product segments, such as composites and nonwovens.

Part of its ongoing project includes continuous natural filament development, which it said would allow its fibres to be used in new types of textile products.

Additionally, the company is looking into developing scalable environmentally dope-dye technology, where its raw materials are dyed before yarn production – a process it said could significantly reduce the use of water, energy and chemicals.

The grant comes as part of the European Union’s NextGenerationEU financing and Finland’s Bio and Circular Finland sustainable growth programme.

Throughout its course, the project must meet the Do No Significant Harm requirements and criteria presented in its funding application.

Spinnova said in a release that the funding will contribute to its continued growth plan.

From its establishment in 2015, the company has ramped up its global commercialisation phase through research and the opening of a commercial-scale factory.

The firm said it is aiming to scale the production of its ‘sustainable’ Spinnova fibre to one million tonnes by 2031 to 2033.