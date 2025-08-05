Splitit and Antom partner to offer consumers greater purchasing flexibility

Global payment technology solution company Splitit, the only embedded white-label platform that enables card-linked instalment payments using consumers’ existing credit, is partnering with Antom, a leading provider of merchant payment and digitisation services under Ant International, to offer merchants a new, frictionless instalment payment option.

The collaboration will integrate Splitit’s technology into Antom’s next-generation payment processing platform and merchant network, beginning in the US, before rolling out globally.

The move will offer consumers greater purchasing flexibility with no credit checks or applications required. They will be able to split purchases into monthly payments directly at checkout, using their existing credit cards, with no underwriting or additional fees.

For merchants, this will provide a low-friction way to boost approval rates, increase average order value and improve conversion with minimal integration required, explains both companies.

In addition, as part of the collaboration, the two companies will streamline cross-border commerce, simplifying international payment processing for merchants.

Gary Liu, general manager of Antom, Ant International, said in a statement: “We’re excited to partner with Splitit to expand access to card-linked instalment solutions across our merchant network.

“This collaboration supports our commitment to helping merchants achieve sustainable growth across international markets. Splitit’s unique approach aligns with our vision of delivering innovative, value-added solutions and empowering businesses to better serve customers at the point of purchase.”

The partnership comes as recent research reveals growing merchant preference for card-linked instalment options. A study by Splitit and PYMNTS found that 72 percent of merchants rate card-linked instalments as their top choice over traditional Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) programmes. Additionally, nearly 90 percent of merchants believe these instalments are key to boosting customer acquisition and retention.

Nandan Sheth, chief executive of Splitit, added: “With Antom, we’re accelerating our push to redefine the checkout experience, making payments smarter, faster and more consumer-friendly.

"This partnership brings the power of installment payments directly into the checkout flow through Antom’s global platform—no applications, no credit checks, just seamless card-linked flexibility. Together, we’re eliminating friction and empowering merchants to boost conversions with a more inclusive, intuitive payment option, scaled globally from day one."