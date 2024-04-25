SportFits grows annual revenues by 31 percent

SportFits, the e-commerce specialist for outdoor, bike and winter sports items, reported a sales increase of 31 percent to 24.4 million euros for 2023.

The operating net margin was 6.51 percent with the company managing to grow profitability for the sixth year in a row.

Commenting on the full year trading and outlook, Florian Weis, CEO of SportFits, said in a statement: “This year, Lowa, Hanwag and POC will be added to our existing approximately 200 brands. Our goal for 2024 is 25 percent growth with a continued positive margin.”

In 2023, the company moved to a new building located in Salzweg, north of Passau. The company added that in addition to the larger office and storage space, the heart of the building is the fully automated autostore system, which has enormously increased storage capacity and efficiency. Shipping numbers in the new logistics centre were tripled to up to 6,000 packages per day.

At the end of 2023, SportFits also became a member of the Sport 2000 group , which further strengthened the company’s partnerships with the individual brands and its own position in the premium sports retail sector.