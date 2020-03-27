Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley ‘deeply' sorry for Covid-19 response, offers support to NHS

Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley has said he is “deeply apologetic” for his company’s earlier efforts to keep stores open amid the country’s lockdown and has offered to help the NHS during the pandemic.

On Monday evening, prime minister Boris Johnson announced the immediate closure of all ‘non-essential’ stores across the country - including fashion stores - in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Following the announcement, Ashley wrote to the government proposing that stores of Sports Direct and Evans Cycles - which are both part of his Frasers Group - remain open on the basis they provide the British public with sporting goods which he argued was essential in current circumstances.

However, following widespread criticism, Ashley took a U-turn and apologised for the decision. In an open letter to the government, he wrote: “I am deeply apologetic about the misunderstandings of the last few days. Given what has taken place over the last few days, I thought it was necessary to address and apologise for much of what has been reported across various media outlets regarding my personal actions and those of the Frasers Group business.”

Ashley also offered the NHS his fleet of delivery trucks to deliver supplies during the pandemic.

He said: “I take this opportunity to repeat that we are keen to help support in whatever way we can our marvellous NHS and its employees who are putting themselves in danger to protect our wellbeing.”

