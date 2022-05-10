Spring/Summer 2022 fashion advertising campaigns: the top ten

Every season the world's biggest brands hire topflight teams of photographers, stylists and hair and make- up artists to create their advertising campaigns. They feature A-List celebrities and supermodels. Here are the best of the best for SS22.

Burberry SS22

Image: Courtesy Burberry

Burberry's campaign features the brand's signature Lola bag; it's quilting inspired by the iconic Burberry check.

Image: Courtesy Burberry SS22

Creative Director: Riccardo Tisci

Creative Director & Photographer: Torso Solutions

Director of Photography: Daniel Landin

Models | Bella Hadid, Lourdes Leon, Jourdan Dunn, Ella Richards

Stylist: Suzanne Koller

Makeup: Lauren Parsons

Hair: Soichi Inagaki

Set Designer: Tsang Studio

Diesel 'Library' SS22

Image: Courtesy Diesel Library SS22

This was Diesel's first advertising campaign to celebrate the launch of Diesel Library. Every piece in the Diesel library is designed to minimize impact, incorporating responsibly sourced cotton and other environmentally preferred materials and trims, as well as washes and finishes designed to limit water and chemical usage.

Image: Courtesy Diesel Library SS 22

Creative Director: Glen Martens

Creative Director: Christopher Simmonds

Photographer/Director: Frank Lebon

Models: Aron Piper, Toni Braxton, Diezel Braxton, Denim Braxton, Lauren Tsai, Ella Snyder

Stylist: Ursina Gysi

Production Designer: Jabez Bartlett

Gucci ‘Love Parade’ SS22

Image: Courtesy Gucci SS22

Alessandro Michele put together a diverse cast of characters for a decadent tea party filled with exotic sugary desserts, dancing and of course fabulous Gucci fashions.

Image: Courtesy Gucci SS22

Gucci Creative Director: Alessandro Michele

Creative Director: Christopher Simmonds

Photographers/Directors: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Talent: Miley Cyrus, Snoop Dogg, Beanie Feldstein, Jared Leto, Jungjae Lee, Alton Mason, Aubrey Hill, Carson Williams, Cici Tamez, Elibeidy Dani, Ellia Sophia, Josephine Chumley, Kaitlyn Cunningham, Karime Bribiesca, Keria Thomas, Kuya Okai, Lex Peckham, Lily McMenamy, Liu Wen.

Hair: Paul Hanlon

Makeup: Thomas De Kluyver

Set Designer: Max Bellhouse

Lanvin SS22

Image: Courtesy Lanvin SS22

Lanvin Paris's SS 22 campaign features Naomi Campbell in a variety of looks and poses alongside Evan Garcia for Lanvin menswear. Designer Bruno Sialelli created an elegant campaign that befits the oldest functioning Parisian fashion house.

Creative Director: Bruno Sialelli

Photographer: Luis Alberto Rodriguez

Models: Naomi Campbell & Evan Garcia

Stylist: Carlos Nazario

Hair: Jawara

Makeup: Daniel Sallstrom

Production: Holmes Production

Loewe 'Paula's Ibiza' Spring 2022

Image: Courtesy Loewe SS22

Paula’s, an iconic boutique that doubled as a club and gathering space, was founded in Ibiza in 1972. Since 2016, Loewe’s designer Jonathan Anderson has collaborated with Paula's founder, Armin Heinemann on a capsule collection with a youthful spirit.

Image: Courtesy Loewe SS22

Creative Director: Jonathan Anderson

Photographer: Gray Sorrenti

Models: Akito Mizutani, Ascrime, Binta Diacko, Iannis Ctelin, Dasha Page, Tristan Vasseur, Gaïa Zimmermann, Rayan Mazuel.

Stylist: Benjamin Bruno

Hair: Jawara

Makeup: Petros Petrohilos

Casting Director: Midland

Valentino 'Rendezvous' SS22

Image: Courtesy Valentino SS22

For the brand's SS22 campaign, designer Pierpaolo Piccioli featured Zendaya on a studio set in a variety of looks from Couture to casual.

Creative Director: Pierpaolo Piccioli

Photographer: Michael Bailey Gates

Art Director: Riccardo Zanola

DOP: Marcell Rev

Talent: Zendaya

Stylist: Law Roach

Hair: Kim Kimble

Makeup: Sheika Daley

Creative Movement Director: Stephen Galloway

Production Designer: Happy Massee

Production Company: LS Productions

Executive Producer: Emilie Dumas

Jean Paul Gaultier “Le Musée” SS22

Image: Courtesy Jean Paul Gaultier SS22

The collection features ‘Creation of Adam’, ‘Botticelli’s Birth of Venus’, and Rubens ‘The Three Graces’ applied to simple and sexy pieces like form-fitting tank tops, body-con dresses and flared pants.

Image: Courtesy Jean Paul Gaultier SS22

Creative Director: Florence Tetier

Photographer: Elizaveta Porodina

Stylist: Georgia Pendlebury

Hair: Olivier Schawalder

Makeup: Cécile Paravina

Manicurist: Sylvie Vacca

Casting Director: Mollie Dendle

Jo Malone SS22

Image: Courtesy Jo Malone SS22

Featuring cologne Moonlit Camomile and candle Lavender and Moonflower, this campaign captures the best of the sleeping experience, in a dreamscape of otherworldly passion.

Image: Courtesy Jo Malone SS22

Photographer | Elizaveta Porodina

Models | Maggie Maurer and Omar Sesayl

Stylist | Harry Lambert

Hair | Malcolm Edwards

Makeup | Isamaya Ffrench

Casting Director | Nachum Shonn

Set Designer | Afra Zamara

Dior ‘Chez Moi’ Summer 2022

Image: Courtesy Dior SS22

The 'Chez Moi' capsule features colorful women's wear and accessories with a pop-art ambiance featuring motifs designed by Italian artist Pietro Ruffo.

Image: Courtesy Dior SS22

Dior Women’s Creative Director: Maria Grazia Chiuri

Photographer: Laura Sciacovelli

Models: Chai Maximus, Jahika Gonzalez, Maryel Uchida

Stylist: Elin Svahn

Set Designer: Alexander Bock

Artist: Pietro Ruffo

Production: AP Studio

Max Mara SS22

Image: Courtesy Max Mara SS22

The Max Mara Spring/Summer 2022 campaign was inspired by the world of Françoise Sagan and her iconic work ‘Bonjour Tristesse’, the collection boasts her rebellious style and imagination.

Image: Courtesy Max Mara SS22

Max Mara Creative Director: Ian Griffiths

Creative Director: Edouard Risselet

Photographer: Steven Meisel

Models: Anok Yai, Loli Bahia, Vittoria Ceretti, Yilan Hua

Stylist: Carine Roitfeld

Hair: Duffy

Makeup: Pat McGrath

Casting Director: Piergiorgio Del Moro