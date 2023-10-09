Ssense launches community-focused initiative to mark 20 years

In celebration of its 20 year anniversary, Canadian retailer Ssense has announced the launch of Ssense XX, a series of projects and initiatives designed around community and commerce.

The initiative looks to spotlight both friends of the company and its collaborators through limited edition collections, retail activations and merchandise that each aim to push the concept forward.

In a release, Daniel Habashi, chief customer officer, said: “While many heritage brands use an anniversary to be retrospective, we're using Ssense XX to look forward, by creating something new and special alongside our network of creatives who have played an influential role in shaping who we are today.

"Through Ssense XX, we're continuing to push the conversation around fashion, community and culture forward through product, content and experiences."

Among the projects are 20 limited-edition collaborative drops, designed alongside emerging or established creatives, with each to be unveiled via a dedicated microsite between October 11 to November 7.

These include co-created lines with the likes of Knwls, Jil Sander, ERL, Amiri, Martine Rose, Rick Owens and Thom Browne, among others.

Meanwhile, a physical iteration of Ssense XX will be present at Ssense Montréal, the company’s flagship store, in which in-store installations featuring the exclusive drops will fall alongside an interactive display casted over the outer building.