StalkBuyLove sees two fold increase in revenue with growing popularity

StalkBuyLove a fashion e-tailing platform for women founded in 2013 has seen a two-fold rise in operational revenues. However, gross expenses rose nearly three-fold. Consequently, losses have widened. The start-up sells curated women’s clothing and accessories. The company, which sells only its in-house labels, buys raw materials and creates prototypes based on fashion trends and uploads them on the website.

It owns the entire production process and manufactures once the customer selects a product and orders. Once a new design is out, it is made accessible within the next ten days. While the broader online fashion space has not exactly been teeming with investor activity in recent times, it has seen some deals and transactions over the past few months. New Age fashion brands are adopting an omni-channel approach, which involves a mix of both offline and online services. Likewise, traditional brick-and-mortar players have also been exploring online play as one component of their sales distribution channels.

However, the likes of StalkBuyLove operate in a more niche space, catering to private labels solely focused on women. A few other funded players in this space would be India Quotient-backed Fab Alley and Fable Street which also focus on fashion wear for women.