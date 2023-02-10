Stand with Turkey: How the fashion industry is helping the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

The devastating earthquake in south-east Turkey and Syria has triggered a chain reaction of support in the fashion industry. Many companies from industry and trade are donating, in some cases, considerable sums, clothing and other relief supplies to alleviate the suffering of the people affected. Turkey is one of the most important production locations of the global fashion industry and many brands have close ties there. That's why many now not only want to express their sympathy, but also want to actively help. Here's a list of the companies we've heard from so far:

Inditex: Two days ago, the Spanish fashion group Inditex, which includes Zara, Bershka and Pull&Bear, announced that it had donated three million euros and 500,000 pieces of warm clothing to the Turkish organisation Red Crescent for the humanitarian emergency.

Hugo Boss: Hugo Boss has donated 250,000 euros via the HBFundation to support local reconstruction. The company is also providing practical help by supplying winter clothing and blankets, the company said.

H&M: The H&M Group donated 100,000 US dollars to the Turkish Civil Protection Agency AFAD. There will also be 500,000 dollars paid, split by the H&M Foundation between the Red Cross/Red Crescent and Save the Children to support their work in the region. The H&M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Swedish fashion giant.

Individual donations of up to ten million euros

Adidas: The sporting goods manufacturer Adidas and its workforce are collecting donations for the earthquake victims and have announced that the company will double the donations made by the workforce.

Bestseller: The Danish Bestseller group, which includes Jack & Jones, Only and Vero Moda, will supply clothing and other relief supplies to the crisis region. This includes more than 10,000 jackets, living containers and everyday necessities. Further help is to be implemented in the next few days.

OTB Foundation: The OTB Foundation - the non-profit organisation of the OTB Group, which includes the brands Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni, Viktor & Rolf, Jil Sander, Amiri and the companies Staff International and Brave Kid, is calling for donations via its website on. The foundation has been active since 2008 and supports hundreds of social development projects around the world, with the new addition being earthquake relief in Turkey.

Boohoo: The UK's Boohoo Group has donated 100,000 pounds to the Turkish Red Crescent and has also held four sample sales, 100 percent of the proceeds of which have been donated. In addition, 100 boxes with warm clothing are said to be on their way to the crisis region.

Mango: The Spanish fashion chain Mango donated three million Turkish lira (around 150,000 euros) to the Turkish Red Crescent. The company also donated clothing that was transported to the affected region.

Marks & Spencer: British fashion retailer Marks & Spencer donated 50,000 pounds to the British Red Cross, which is working on site. The dealer is also helping out with warm clothing, which is to be distributed locally via the franchise partners.

Amazon: Amazon announced on Tuesday that the first truckload of relief supplies had left the fulfilment centre in Istanbul. Goods donated include heaters and blankets. The destination was the city of Hatay, one of the most affected regions. In addition, Amazon has set up a donation page on the Amazon Turkey website.

Ikea: The Ikea Foundation donated ten million euros to the emergency aid fund of Doctors Without Borders. The focus of the commitment is medical and psychological help to support the people affected by the earthquake.

Kering: Without naming an amount, the luxury group Kering also said it wanted to donate to the crisis region and the people affected. Kering and all its houses (Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin and Kering Eyewear) want to make a joint donation to the International Committee of the Red Cross, the website of the group said.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.