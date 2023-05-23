Stanford teams up with Zero10 and Browzwear bringing digital design to students

Stanford FashionX, Stanford University’s pre-professional organisation for those interested in the fashion industry, has revealed that it has partnered with augmented reality (AR) try-on company Zero10 and 3D design software provider Browzwear on providing students with access to digital design capabilities.

Through the project, which initially launched in November 2022, FashionX gave students the opportunity to utilise Browzwear’s VStitcher software, where they were guided into making 3D digitised apparel.

Zero10 also shared knowledge about AR technology, enabling those participating to then generate their designs into AR garments.

The collections themselves were based on the concept of ‘Symbiosis’, with inspiration coming from the natural world and tying in with the notions of sustainability.

Now, the project has culminated in the form of final nine-piece digital collections, which are set to be displayed during an exhibition at Stanford’s community event on May 24.

The exhibition will be displayed in the form of mirrors, allowing visitors to see themselves in the pieces using the Zero10 app on their phones.

Following the show, FashionX is set to host a live Q&A with the students to speak on the design processes and future vision.

In a release, Fern Lippert, 3D fashion expert and education programme manager at Browzwear, said: "With decades of experience and a commitment to redefine possibilities and connect the dots, we're just scratching the surface.

“Educating students and showcasing the boundless potential of digital apparel is crucial in helping aspiring fashion designers shift from tradition to innovation.

“As 3D becomes an industry standard, top universities worldwide are integrating it into their core curriculum, equipping students with the skills needed for success in modern fashion design and development. Together, with the next generation of fashion pioneers, we're shaping the future of this industry.”