Stay or go? Career questions in a changing fashion world

The fashion industry has had a turbulent year. Some companies are struggling with insolvencies and declining revenues, while others are raising their forecasts and expanding. In uncertain times, some employees may also be questioning their career and future.

Should you remain loyal to a company during a crisis, and when is it time to look for a new job? In this interview, we seek answers to these questions with headhunter Nabila Staschel. She reminds us that people can acquire valuable skills, especially during times of crisis.

People in the fashion industry are nervous about the current economic climate. Are you picking up on this as a headhunter?

Nabila Staschel: I, too, have noticed a certain nervousness in the industry. This is particularly noticeable in the textile sector. There's a definite sense of anxiety within brick-and-mortar retail, especially where there are also significant staff shortages.

Nabila Staschel has been an expert in executive search since 2014. Credits: Nabila Staschel

How are you noticing this nervousness specifically?

Through an increasing willingness of candidates to change jobs. Some are generally more open to conversations because there is a certain uncertainty, as they may already be affected by closures or similar situations.

On the company side, I see it in the increased number of search mandates I'm being commissioned for. There are staff departures or certain positions that have been recruited for months without finding suitable candidates. Here, too, a certain nervousness eventually spreads, especially when it comes to vacant leadership and key positions.

We've mainly talked about the retail sector, but you also recruit for other departments. What's the situation there?

In the other specialist areas where I'm responsible for placing executives, the change isn't as noticeable. On the contrary, the e-commerce sector, for example, is a growing field, as is People & Culture. I don't notice these so-called negative fluctuations here, or only in isolated cases.

You've been working as a headhunter for more than 10 years and have experienced the ups and downs of the fashion industry. What advice do you have for employees in a difficult market environment?

Generally, I recommend – regardless of whether it's an uncertain or a stable time – always maintaining a certain flexibility and adaptability. Candidates should continue to develop their skills and network, especially during secure times. Even if the decision to change jobs isn't on the table, it's important to remain in open communication. So, have a certain flexibility and openness, even when the “need” isn’t there yet. In times of crisis, precisely this learned adaptability and proactive communication, which can then be implemented in a more targeted manner, perhaps due to an already established network, is essential.

Profile Nabila Staschel has been an expert in executive search since 2014, primarily in the fashion and lifestyle industry. She supports German and international companies – from start-ups to corporations – in filling key positions in online and offline sales, marketing, and HR. She also advises on the development and optimisation of recruiting departments and offers training in active sourcing and direct search.

So, it's best to start before things get dicey.

Even before uncertainties are in sight. Furthermore, candidates should invest in themselves, further their education, attend training courses – perhaps supported by the company, but perhaps also proactively on their own initiative. They should see themselves as the biggest investment, especially with a view to the future.

Do these investments have to be directly related to the current job? Or can it be a bit more tangential and still pay off?

You can certainly think broadly, but it should be adaptable to the area in which you are currently working. It shouldn't be too abstract. If I work in retail, for example, I can consider further training or possibly even retraining in the service-oriented service environment. Do I perhaps want to look at the catering industry, the hotel industry, the theatre industry? So, if you've made the decision to leave retail, it's possible to think more broadly, but ideally, it should be as close as possible to what you're currently doing to adapt the expertise you've built up over the years accordingly.

How do candidates know if it's time to look for other jobs?

When you engage in self-reflection and realise that you no longer share the company's values and vision, or you feel like you're stagnating – meaning you're no longer developing – even though you want to. This can be a short phase, but if this feeling persists, you can consider thinking more seriously about a change.

And when should you stay loyal to a company?

For example, when the company's vision and values align with your own. Also, when you feel you can develop further, you are valued, and you are part of something. These are essential factors that lead to greater job satisfaction.

How long should employees endure the feeling of dissatisfaction?

That's entirely subjective. One person might stay in such a situation for two years, another for two months. I think you should approach such a thought process in a considered way, not rush anything, and, for example, make a note of what speaks for your current employer and job and what speaks against it. How do I envision my professional future if I change jobs?

So, one should also examine their own expectations first?

Imagine a dream scenario and then do a reality check. Are there perhaps parameters in the here and now that I can adjust, and don't necessarily have to consider a change? Or can I say, this idea, this vision, these values, I no longer find them where I am. Sometimes it's not your own decision whether you still fit in with the company. Sometimes it's also economic factors that make me think about a change, for example, if a company isn't doing well.

Does it harm your career if you don't leave a sinking ship early enough?

Not necessarily. Again, it's very subjective. Everyone has to decide for themselves how long they want to and can go along with such a path. I know from my own experience that you can also learn relevant skills in times of crisis. Things like resilience, communication skills, leadership skills – these are often strengthened by a time of crisis. I also often encounter situations where people even emphasise the skills they learned during such times. Therefore, it's not necessarily harmful.

And how long should employees stay with a struggling company?

It's a subjective decision how long a person can stay on a so-called sinking ship for monetary reasons or out of a need for security. But it definitely doesn't harm your career if you don't leave this ship from day one. And it doesn't always sink so quickly. You can start from your own personal situation: How long have I been with the company, how well do I know the company? It may not necessarily be the first crisis a person has experienced within the company.

How do people present themselves after an insolvency when they are looking for a new job?

In our industry, insolvencies are usually known. It's often not a big secret, so you can be quite open about it. What's much more important is what I've already mentioned – reflecting on what this time of crisis has brought you. What skills have you learned? We often talk about the skills you need to have during a period of expansion, but, for example, experience in closing stores – especially in management roles – is also essential.

Some people leave fashion for another industry. Have you witnessed such cases?

Yes, especially when we talk about positions in brick-and-mortar retail, it can be observed that the issues of more flexible working hours and part-time models are often decisive. In retail, I continue to observe increasing departures and career changes.

Where do people usually go?

Often, they are entry-level positions in office work. It's often a complete career change if the respective retail company isn't located in their own city and can offer a position within the head office.

When can a career change be a sensible consideration? It's a big step that can often be associated with a career setback.

When you can no longer identify with the position over a longer period and see no prospects in terms of development opportunities. These could be possible reasons to consider a career change. Or, alternatively, consider moving to the location where the company's head office is located and see if there are internal prospects there.

How should people who are thinking about re-orienting themselves to another industry inform themselves?

First, reflect on what industries might be exciting, what your personal interests are, what your personal passion might be, and what you're good at, how you can translate that to an industry. Then it's important to engage in dialogue and make contacts within these industries.

It's about getting a realistic picture: of the industry, the circumstances, the working hours, the development opportunities – to check whether it's just an idea that feels good at first thought or actually has potential.

We've talked a lot about the uncertainties in the fashion job market. Do you still see people who are passionate about the industry?

Definitely. I think that's also the beauty of the industry we work in. I think identifying with the product is even more important, more than ever. Precisely when you work for a brand that you can identify with yourself, that embodies a certain lifestyle. Then I observe very strongly that the employees on the shop floor have a noticeable passion for the product, for the advice, and for the customers.