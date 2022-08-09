Stella McCartney and Collaborative Fund launch 200m dollar sustainable investment

Stella McCartney has teamed up with Collaborative Fund to invest and support entrepreneurs building a more sustainable future.

Called the SOS fund, an initial 200 million dollars will be invested in climate solutions and founders for better business. McCartney said she has been a part of SOS since “day 1 and we have already invewted in pioneering and innovarting companies, including creators of Mylo leather, Bolt Threads.

Craig Shapiro, Founder and Managing Partner at Collaborative Fund said “Beyond her work as an incredible designer and entrepreneur, Stella is a well-known environmental activist, a champion of animal rights, a lifelong vegan, a pioneer in sustainable materials, and an overall cool person.”

Research from Infinium Global Research shows the vegan leather market could reach up to 89.6 billion dollars by 2025, as investments shifts to alternative materials.

In a report released in 2020 the company said shifting consumer behaviour and growing environmental concerns are fueling the demand for animal-free products and leather alternatives.