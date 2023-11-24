Stella McCartney appoints Amandine Ohayon as CEO

A new chief executive officer has been named at British luxury brand Stella McCartney, with Amandine Ohayon understood to be taking up the helm position from December 1.

From her base in London, Ohayon will succeed Gabriele Maggio, who had initially joined the company in 2019 as both president and CEO, and is expected to leave to pursue other opportunities, according to WWD, which first reported the news.

Ohayon most recently served as CEO of Spanish bridal brand Pronovias for over five years, prior to which she held a number of leadership roles at beauty giant L’Oréal.

Here she worked with the likes of YSL, Armani Beauty, Giorgio Armani Beauty and Lancome, primarily as general manager, but also as marketing director or development product manager across the range of brands.

Former Pronovias CEO joins McCartney

On her LinkedIn, Ohayon says she holds over 25 years of luxury expertise and has a “proven international track record of growth and business transformations in beauty and fashion”.

Stella McCartney confirmed Ohayon’s appointment in a statement to WWD, stating that “her people-first leadership and brand-building skills combined with her [ability to execute] have been pivotal in the success of brands”.

The company added that it had tasked its new executive with elevating the house and “accelerating its development based on its longstanding commitment to sustainable fashion”.

In addition to this, designer Stella McCartney noted in her own comment that Ohayon’s “leadership and wealth of experience across businesses and geographies will be strong assets to build a brilliant future for the company. Her passion for great fashion and ethical values makes her a great partner in our quest to champion a sustainable way to business success.”