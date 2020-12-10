Steve Madden promotes Zine Mazouzi to Chief Financial Officer

Steve Madden has announced the appointment of Zine Mazouzi, currently chief accounting officer and senior vice president of finance and operations, to succeed Arvind Dharia as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2021. To ensure a smooth transition, the company said, Dharia will serve in an advisory capacity through 2021.

Commenting on the development, Edward Rosenfeld, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement: “We can’t thank Arvind enough for his service to the company over the past 28 years, and I am deeply appreciative of his partnership over the 15 years. We are excited to have Zine, who has been part of our leadership team for the past two years, step into the chief financial officer role. His strong financial, operational and leadership experience – combined with his deep understanding of footwear, accessories and retail – will help Steve Madden drive profitable growth and create value for shareholders over the long term.”

Mazouzi, the company added, has over 20 years of experience in the footwear industry and a proven record in corporate finance, financial planning and analysis, operations, strategic planning and risk management. Prior to joining Steve Madden, he served in various leadership roles at Sears Holdings Corporation, including head of Sears & Kmart Footwear, Home and Fine Jewelry and chief financial officer of Sears & Kmart Footwear. Prior to that, Mazouzi served in various leadership roles including chief financial officer of Nine West Group. Dharia has served as Steve Madden’s chief financial officer since October 1992. He has been instrumental in building the company’s finance organization as well as a key member of the executive leadership team.

“I am thrilled to take on my new role as CFO. I look forward to continuing to work closely with the leadership team to execute our strategic growth initiatives while maintaining our strong financial position,” added Mazouzi.

