Steve Madden to begin selling perfume again

Footwear, clothing and accessories brand Steve Madden is preparing to step back into the perfume industry as it plans to once again launch fragrances, this time in collaboration with perfume company Parlux.

The news was revealed to WWD, which was told by the eponymous designer that "with the explosive growth of the [Steve Madden] brand and the synergy of Parlux", it was the perfect time to return to the perfume world.

The first fragrance, Goldie Eau de Parfum, launched today at Macy's, Amazon and through select Steve Madden stores at a price of 78 dollars.

According to Parlux manager Lori Singer, the woody-floral women's fragrance is just a start. The perfume company plans to launch a "wardrobe of Steve Madden fragrances" in the near future. Goldie Eau de Parfum could reach 10 million dollars in sales in its first two years on the market, WWD forecasted.

Steve Madden first ventured into perfume in 2018, initially launching five fragrances.