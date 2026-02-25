Steven Madden's revenue surges, profitability dips amid tariff concerns

Steven Madden, Ltd. reported a substantial increase in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by strong performance in its core footwear business and the recent acquisition of Kurt Geiger. However, net income saw a decline compared to the same period last year.

Revenues rose by 29.4 percent to 753.7 million dollars from 582.3 million dollars in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was largely driven by the addition of Kurt Geiger, but wholesale revenue declined 2.6 percent excluding the acquisition.

Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. decreased to 23.2 million dollar, or 0.32 dollar per diluted share, compared to 34.8 million dollar, or 0.49 dollar per diluted share, in the same period of 2024. The decline in profitability was attributed to increased operating expenses and the impact of new tariffs on goods imported into the US.

For the full year 2025, Steven Madden reported revenue of 2.53 billion dollar, an increase of 11.0 percent compared to 2024. However, net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was 44.7 million dollar, or 0.63 dollar per diluted share, compared to 169.4 million dollar, or 2.35 dollar per diluted share, in 2024.

"We are pleased to have delivered above‑guidance earnings results for the fourth quarter, driven by improved performance in our core Steve Madden footwear business as well as a strong contribution from the newly acquired Kurt Geiger," said Edward Rosenfeld, chairman and chief executive officer.

Looking ahead to 2026, the company anticipates revenue growth of 9 to 11 percent compared to 2025. Steven Madden is not providing earnings guidance at this time due to uncertainty related to recent developments with respect to tariff policy in the US.

This article was written with assistance from AI.