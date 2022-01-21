Stitch Fix reveals 2022 recipients of Elevate programme

In a continuation of its programme promoting more diverse retail, styling platform Stitch Fix has revealed the six 2022 Elevate participants taking part in this year’s edition.

In 2020, the company launched the grant and mentorship programme in a bid to diversify the retail landscape through the support of start-up entrepreneurs of colour.

Alongside 25,000 dollars of financial support and an eight-month advisory programme, recipients are introduced to Stitch Fix clients, gain access to the platform’s resources and have their products sold on the site. Mentoring sessions will be held with Stitch Fix’s CEO Elizabeth Spaulding, the company’s founder Katrina Lake and founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) Brandice Daniel.

It marks a continuation in the company’s partnership with HFR as well as the extension of an additional partnership with SPS Commerce, which provides Elevate grantees with a number of services to support fulfilment, assortment and analytics.

The recipients for the programme’s second edition include the made-to-order label BruceGlen, Brooklyn-based accessory brand Edas, womenswear line Taylor Joy and sustainable brand Megan Renee.

Ethical womenswear brand Besida is also among the recipients. Founded by Sophia Danner-Okotie, the company sells clothes inspired by African heritage and crafted by local tailors in Nigeria. Additionally, Gracemade has further been named as one of Elevate’s participants, allowing for its message of honouring women to have a place on the Stitch Fix platform.