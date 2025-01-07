STL acquires couture brand Christian Lacroix
French couture brand Christian Lacroix is being acquired by Spanish company Sociedad Textil Lonia (STL). The deal is being described as a "private transaction," Vogue Business reports.
The Christian Lacroix brand was previously owned by the Falic Group, which also owns US retail group Duty Free Americas. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Christian Lacroix is a French fashion designer, famous for his extravagant, theatrical designs and use of rich colours and luxurious fabrics. He founded his own eponymous fashion house in 1987, which quickly rose to fame for innovative combinations of traditional couture elements and modern influences, such as the striking "le pouf" skirt and daring corsets.
His work was often inspired by theater, ballet, and historical costumes, and his shows were known for their spectacular use of color and drama. Despite his artistic success, his fashion house failed to turn a profit and was sold in 2009.
Now, the Christian Lacroix brand is to fall under the ownership of STL, the Spanish designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of the fashion brands Purification Garcia and CH Carolina Herrera. The company was founded in 1997 and currently operates more than 600 stores in Europe, America and Asia.
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL. It was translated to English using an AI tool called Genesis and edited by Rachel Douglass..
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com