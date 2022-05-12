StockX appoints first-ever chief impact officer

StockX, a marketplace for culture-led apparel and sneakers, has announced the appointment of its first-ever chief impact officer, Damien Hooper-Campbell.

In a release, the platform said Hooper-Campbell will be responsible for core function areas of the business, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and ESG engagement initiatives.

Reporting directly to StockX’s CEO, Scott Cutler, he will be tasked with enhancing the company’s DEI strategy throughout the business, as well as managing community relations and partnerships.

“At StockX, we are firm believers in the notion that investment in community is as important as investment in operations,” Cutler said. “Damien’s knowledge and passion for developing high-growth company cultures will allow us to take our DEI and social impact work to the next level, while also positioning the platform for the future.”

In his 20 years of experience in this area, Hooper-Campbell has worked in similar roles for the likes of Google, Uber and Goldman Sachs.

“StockX aims to empower everyone to connect to culture through their passions and I look forward to employing that ethos – one rooted in access and inclusivity – in our work through this new and ever important role,” Hooper-Campbell said.

He continued: “Not only is this an opportunity for us to build on an already strong foundation across core areas like social impact and DEI, but as a longtime sneaker collector and an avid user of the platform since 2016, I have first-hand experience as a customer and look forward to applying that lens to drive impact for the business and for the broader StockX community.”