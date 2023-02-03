StockX debuts Authentication Center in Mexico

StockX, an online marketplace for buying and selling authentic sneakers, streetwear, and apparel, has announced the opening of its first authentication center in Mexico.

StockX said the center will provide customers in Latin America with an enhanced and localized shopping experience, as it will allow more efficient verification of the authenticity of products purchased on the platform as well as faster shipping and payment options.

The new center, located in Mexico City, will be staffed by experienced authentication processes and employees that have undergone extensive training to ensure they meet the same requirements of precision as StockX's other centers, the company said. Around 1 million products are being checked by StockX monthly and in 2022, products worth 100 million dollars were rejected. That gives customers in Mexico the security that their purchases are genuine and of the highest quality.

Co-founder and COO at StockX, Greg Schwartz, commented on the opening: "The launch of this new authentication center in Mexico signifies our commitment to providing a safe and secure experience to our buyers and sellers around the world."

"Mexico City is home to a highly engaged community of sneaker and streetwear enthusiasts who already rely on our platform for access to coveted products and brands,” stated Rodrigo Mazal, director of Mexico and Latin America.

StockX has established itself as a leading online platform, with more than 1.5 million lifetime sellers in 200 countries.