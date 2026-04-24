StockX launches ‘Store at StockX’ to streamline resale process

StockX has introduced a new feature, “Store at StockX,” allowing customers to buy and sell products without ever taking physical possession of them.

Currently available to select users in the US, the feature enables shoppers to purchase items that are sent directly to StockX verification centres. Once authenticated, ownership is transferred to the buyer, who can immediately relist the product for sale from within the platform.

Customers still have the option to request delivery at any time. The feature is designed to reduce costs by removing repeated shipping and handling, while also addressing common challenges in resale such as inventory storage and logistics.

Greg Schwartz, CEO of StockX, said: “By eliminating the need to physically move products, Store at StockX marks an evolution in how people engage with our marketplace.

“It unlocks new opportunities for users who already buy with the intent to resell, while lowering barriers for those previously deterred by shipping costs and other fees.”

Store at StockX is currently limited to users of StockX Pro Buying, a tool aimed at high-volume and professional buyers, with wider access expected over time.

The launch builds on the company’s earlier infrastructure investments, including its Flex storage programme introduced in 2023, which allows sellers to store unsold inventory within StockX facilities.

Schwartz added: “This feature delivers a faster, more efficient way to trade on StockX, enabling sellers to respond to market opportunities in near-real-time.”

StockX said it will also introduce the option for users to fund purchases using proceeds from previous sales, further streamlining the resale process.