StockX to launch live shopping feature

StockX is venturing into a new field. The resale platform has announced the launch of a real-time live shopping experience, bringing it into the social commerce space.

Due to debut in summer, ‘StockX Live’ will allow buyers to participate in live auctions, giveaways, and live chats enabling direct seller-buyer engagement.

Its initial rollout will focus on building communities of buyers and sellers within categories like sneakers, apparel, collectibles and vintage fashion, with further categories to follow post-launch.

Sellers will be backed by dedicated marketing support and a Live team, while having the potential to reach the platform’s existing 30 million unique monthly visitors.

The feature will be available to all US iOS customers across mobile and web platforms.

For StockX, the launch marks an evolution into a “multi-experience marketplace built for the next generation of commerce”, a “natural extension” of the platform itself, the company’s CEO, Greg Schwartz, said.

“We’ve spent years building a scaled, trusted, and transparent marketplace and now we’re bringing all of that into a live experience. I couldn’t be more excited to get this product in front of our community later this summer,” Schwartz added.