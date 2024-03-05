StockX unveils immersive shopping experience for Apple Vision Pro

Online marketplace StockX has unveiled a new immersive shopping experience on Apple’s newly launched spatial computer, Apple Vision Pro.

Accessible via an in-house designed app, the experience includes a sneaker showcase with 3D models, a product browsing feature, live market data and a ‘Shop the Look’ option allowing users to explore user-generated content.

In a release, Greg Schwartz, StockX’s president and chief operating officer, said: "Nothing replaces the feeling of picking a sneaker off the shelf and holding it in your hands, but this new experience comes very close.

"Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at StockX. We were the first to introduce stock market mechanics to the resale space, and we're proud to be one of the first marketplaces to launch a spatial app for Apple Vision Pro. It's everything you know and love about StockX, but in an entirely new dimension."

To continue building on the offering, StockX said it further plans to add selling capabilities and personalisation options to the app, including a feature that would allow customers to shop the same products as their friends.