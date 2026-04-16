Strategic partnership: Kering and China's ICCF to strengthen Icicle brand

French luxury group Kering announced on Thursday during its Capital Markets Day that it will acquire a minority stake in the Chinese group ICCF (Icicle Carven China France). The investment is part of the “House of Wonders” initiative, through which Kering aims to support selected “emerging luxury brands”.

According to the group, the transaction is part of a “strategic partnership” aimed specifically at strengthening the fashion brand Icicle, which belongs to ICCF. The plan is to drive the label's international expansion and expand its range with additional product categories, Kering explained.

Founded in Shanghai in 1997, the brand combines sustainable materials with subtle tailoring and traditionally represents a “quiet luxury” aesthetic. Icicle offers ready-to-wear collections for men and women, as well as accessories, and currently operates more than 200 stores, including flagship stores in the major cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Paris.

The investment also underscores the French group's strategic goal of strengthening its presence in the Chinese market. “This partnership combines ICCF's deep understanding of the Chinese luxury ecosystem and cultural landscape with Kering's long-standing expertise in craftsmanship, operations and brand development in Europe,” a statement read.