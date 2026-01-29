Strathberry targets 100 million pounds in revenue following record trading period

UK luxury leather goods brand Strathberry has announced a 35 percent increase in revenue to 36.40 million pounds (50.37 million dollars) for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025. The Edinburgh-based brand attributed this performance to aggressive international expansion and a robust direct-to-consumer (DTC) model, which now accounts for approximately 90 percent of total sales.

The company remains on a steep growth trajectory, reporting a 58 percent year-over-year sales surge during the peak trading months of November and December 2025. Consequently, the group is on track to reach 50 million pounds in revenue for the year ending April 2026, with a long-term goal to double its business size and surpass 100 million pounds within three years.

International expansion and wholesale momentum

While the brand maintains a high DTC weighting, wholesale partnerships have acted as significant growth catalysts in specific territories. In Japan, the wholesale business experienced a tenfold increase, while the Middle Eastern wholesale channel is projected to grow by 70 percent by April 2026.

The brand also reported significant momentum in emerging regions with business in Ireland more than doubling in 2025 following a strategic launch with luxury retailer Brown Thomas in December 2024. Australia and Germany markets have been identified as key areas of new organic expansion, while the UK, the brand’s fastest-growing region, supported by a 40 percent increase in sales at the flagship store in London’s Covent Garden.

The brand's visibility remains high due to adoption by high-profile figures, including the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex. To further engage its luxury audience, the company launched the ‘Borrow a Bag’ campaign in June 2025 in partnership with Kimpton Hotels in Scotland, allowing guests to access signature pieces through personalised boutique services.

Beyond digital growth, the group is actively scouting new brick and mortar locations across the UK, the US, and other international markets to be opened over the coming years.