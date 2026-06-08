Stripe & Stare co-founder appointed as CEO

British certified B Corp underwear and sleepwear brand Stripe & Stare has appointed co-founder Katie Lopes as its new chief executive officer.

In a statement, Stripe & Stare said that Lopes appointment marks a “new chapter” for the brand, and will see her leading the next phase of its “ambitious global expansion” plans.

Lopes co-founded the lingerie and sleepwear brand in 2017, where she spearheaded the six years of research and development for the brand’s signature knickers, which are crafted from Tencel fabric, 95% biodegradable and claim to offer a fit where the style doesn’t ride up or dig in.

The female-founded brand now generates more than 10 million pounds in annual revenue and has evolved into a thriving global direct-to-consumer business, disrupting a category traditionally dominated by heritage players. Its stockists include Selfridges, Shopbop and Nordstrom.

Stripe & Stare strive to become the leading comfort-led underwear brand

Commenting on the appointment, Tracy Lewis, board chair of Stripe & Stare, said: “Katie has been the heartbeat of Stripe & Stare since day one. Her passion, entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering commitment to our customers and community have helped build an extraordinary brand.

“She is uniquely positioned to lead Stripe & Stare into its next era of growth, and we're all so excited to see the business reach even greater heights under her leadership.”

Katie Lopes, chief executive officer at Stripe & Stare Credits: Stripe & Stare

As CEO, Lopes is being tasked with making Stripe & Stare the world's leading comfort-led underwear brand, through accelerating investment in product innovation, deepening customer relationships, and expanding its international footprint, as well as further strengthening its environmental commitments.

Lopes said: "Stepping into the role of CEO is both a privilege and an incredible opportunity. Eight years ago, we set out to create underwear that women never wanted to take off. Today, Stripe & Stare is so much more than a lingerie brand, it's a community, a movement and a business proving that purpose and profitability can thrive together.

“I'm enormously proud of what we've built and incredibly excited for what's next as we continue to scale globally, innovate relentlessly and bring the world's most comfortable knickers to even more women around the world."