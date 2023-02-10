Studio Retail to grow team in first expansion since Frasers Group takeover

Studio Retail is said to be expanding its team as it looks towards a period of transformation under its new owner, Frasers Group.

The Lancashire-headquartered company is reportedly creating 30 news jobs at its Clayton-le-Moors location, where it houses administrative and operational functions.

The move is the first major step taken by Mike Ashley’s Frasers since the group rescued Studio Retail from administration in February 2022.

The group, which also owns the likes of House of Frasers and Sports Direct, was revealed to have purchased the struggling retailer for just one pound, with the company also owing more than 80 million pounds when it collapsed.

Last week, it was further reported that Studio Retail’s CEO Paul Kendrick had stepped down , according to filings with the Companies House.

Meanwhile, the firm’s finance director David Twigg had been promoted to managing director.

Speaking to BusinessLive, Twigg said: "We are continuing to invest in our future in Hyndburn and the addition of 30 new colleagues shows we are in a period of significant growth and transformation.

"There are already over 650 colleagues working just in that building, and we can further develop this as we grow. It's great news for our workforce and a great opportunity for Hyndburn.”