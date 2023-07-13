Stylitics snaps up Wide Eyes in bid to internationally expand AI capabilities

AI-powered digital merchandising and styling technology Stylitics has announced the acquisition of Barcelona-based Wide Eyes as it looks to expand on its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Through the takeover, Stylitics is hoping for Wide Eyes to enhance its e-commerce platform with image recognition and AI tech that makes product discovery easier.

Like its acquirer, Wide Eyes is also based around AI tech, offering users visual content via search solutions and image-based shopping, as well as product attribution and data enrichment.

The takeover comes as Stylitics plans to grow its presence in Europe and the UK, with the new teams in Spain to help service growth with retail clients across the EU.

Wide Eyes team of engineers and customer professionals will be joining Stylitics as part of the acquisition, alongside the firm’s chief executive officer and co-founder, Luis Manent, and other key executives.

According to Stylitics, its own offerings have driven over four billion dollars in incremental revenue, with capabilities also supporting an increase in product discovery and basket size, as well as transactions and average order value.

From its New York base, the firm works with a range of global fashion and footwear brands, including Macy’s, Kohl’s, Revolve and Puma.

Speaking on its latest acquisition, Stylitics’ founder and CEO, Rohan Deuskar, said: “Wide Eyes’ AI systems and computer vision technology are based on several years of cutting-edge R&D, and are widely used by many of Europe’s top retailers.

“We’re excited to bring these advanced capabilities and benefits to our retail customers and their shoppers, and look forward to sharing several feature expansions later this fall.”