SU.RE partners with British Council on efforts to enforce sustainability in India’s textile industry

Sustainable Resolutions – or SU.RE – has announced a new partnership with the British Council with the goal of reinforcing sustainability within India’s apparel industry, serving as both a platform to help transform brands and build collaborations with like-minded partners in the UK and beyond.

SU.RE was launched in 2019 by Reliance Brands, United Nations India, ministry of textiles, the Indian government and the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India, and now works with 16 signatory brands looking to become sustainable labels. As such, each member agreed to the goal of moving towards a sustainable supply chain by 2030.

To achieve such a feat, participants are currently taking part in a three phase plan, spanning May to October 2024, in which they will be guided on their journey to sustainability through mentoring and educational initiatives.

It is within the first phase via a UK Study Tour that the partnership with British Council has arisen, a relationship that has already seen delegates network alongside UK-based industry professionals, including designer Christopher Raeburn and CEO of Eco-Age, Harriet Vocking.

To build on this, SU.RE signatories further participated in a roundtable discussion with Global Fashion Agenda at the Global Fashion Summit, where they discussed the topic ‘Building Circular Systems for India’ with support from the British Fashion Council.

In a release, director of arts India for the British Council, Ruchira Das, said the organisation was delighted to partner with SU.RE, adding: “It marks a significant stride in fostering sustainable practices within the Indian fashion industry. This project presents a unique opportunity for fashion practitioners to forge international connections, fostering a dynamic exchange of knowledge and a collaborative spirit.”