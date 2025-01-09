Sunday Swagger reports rapid growth in 2024

Performance golf apparel company Sunday Swagger has reported “strong growth and momentum” in 2024, driven by increased wholesale sales and expanded retail partnerships.

Over the past 12 months, Sunday Swagger reported 94 percent year-over-year growth in wholesale sales and an increase of 25 percent year-over-year in wholesale partners.

To date, Sunday Swagger has established more than 700 wholesale partnerships across hospitality, consumer, retail, and professional sporting teams and has collaborated with or made custom designs for leading consumer brands such as Coors, Kona, Sazerac’s Fireball Whiskey and Islands Restaurants.

Currently, its products are available at 430 golf courses and in 200 retail locations, reaching consumers in 46 out of 50 states in America, as well as Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Bali and the UK.

Sarina Rojas, wholesale director at Sunday Swagger, said in a statement: "As our wholesale department continues to scale, we focus on delivering exceptional, personalised service to each partner. Our growth is driven by a deep commitment to cultivating strong, lasting relationships.

“As we expand, we’re excited to collaborate with like-minded partners who share our passion for innovation, performance, and the thrill of the game—particularly those who aren’t afraid to stand out from the crowd.”

Sunday Swagger was founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Mark Carmona to push the boundaries of golf fashion, and it has achieved triple-digit growth each year. The company has created more than 300 distinctive and unique designs in men’s, women’s, and youth polos, T-shirts, hats and outerwear.

In 2025, Sunday Swagger is looking to continue its momentum in golf, showcasing at industry trade shows the PGA Show in Orlando and the Dallas Men’s Show this month. It also has plans to unveil a new collection with a professional basketball team and launch its first major retail partnership with Scheels.