Superdry and Next partner on kidswear licence

Superdry has secured a new licensing agreement with British retailer Next that will see the launch of the brand’s first kidswear collection. The line is to become available via Next’s own e-commerce platform and in select stores, according to Drapers, which initially reported the news.

As part of the deal, Next will manufacture and distribute a 95-piece collection alongside Superdry’s own design team, with looks to be offered for boys and girls aged between two and 10. The first pieces from the range will become available online from October, and in five Next stores from November.

Speaking to Drapers, Superdry CEO Julian Dunkerton said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for Superdry to expand into an area where Next already excels. We are excited about the collaboration between two great brands, and look forward to bringing Superdry to a new, much younger, audience."

In his own statement, Next CEO Simon Wolfson said: "We are pleased to be collaborating with Superdry on the design of a new range of children's clothes, which Next will be manufacturing and retailing. This builds on the long-standing relationship we already have with the brand."