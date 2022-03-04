Superdry creative director steps down after three years

Lifestyle brand Superdry has confirmed its creative director of three years, Phil Dickinson, has resigned and is set to leave the business in summer 2022.

In a statement to FashionUnited, the company said: “Phil has played an important part in the reset of the brand and he leaves with all our best wishes.”

An in-house team will continue to work on the brand’s ongoing revamp, working alongside its CEO Julian Dunkerton.

Dickinson, who was responsible for Superdry’s product design and driving its creative direction, is also the founder of creative agency Some Ideas, a London-based firm that he serves as creative director for.

According to a report by Drapers, his reason to step down from the business was because his task to “reset” the brand was complete.

Superdry has been re-establishing itself since Dunkerton returned to the business in 2019, constructing a plan that has involved an overhaul of its products and a reduction in discounting.

In January 2022, the company reported that it had seen “clear signs of brand and financial recovery” despite dropping in revenue for the first half of the year, a disruption it had linked to both the long-term impact of the pandemic and its move to a full-price trading stance.