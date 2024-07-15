Superdry delists from London Stock Exchange

Superdry has announced the cancellation of the listing of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange’s main market.

The company said in a stock market statement that the last day of trading in Superdry’s ordinary shares on the main market was July 12, 2024 and the delisting became effective on July 15, 2024.

The company’s ordinary shares are now admitted to trading on the JP Jenkins securities matching platform. JP Jenkins provides a securities matching venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell shares on a matched bargain basis.

"Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer,", the company added.

JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP.

The company added that following the delisting, Peel Hunt LLP has ceased to act as sponsor, financial adviser and corporate broker to the company.