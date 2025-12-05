Superdry plots Argentina launch with new franchisee

British fashion retailer Superdry is eyeing a launch in Argentina through a new franchise partnership with Tango Fabric.

The news was confirmed in an earlier interview between the brand’s CEO, Julian Dunkerston, and Drapers, with further information now being unveiled.

According to the media outlet, Superdry will launch a dedicated regional e-commerce site for the market, and is planning to open five stores in the capital, Buenos Aires.

Superdry’s goal is to ultimately extend its store fleet to 45 locations across Latin America over the next five years. The rollout forms part of a 20-year plan for the brand’s regional expansion, overseen by Tango Fabric, with support from consultancy firm Canudas.

The companies noted that the first store location is still being confirmed, with landlord discussions ongoing.

The news comes on the heels of Superdry unveiling a broader retail expansion strategy across the UK and Europe as it continues to usher in a revitalised brand identity, Superdry & Co.

The acceleration of this expansion follows Superdry’s return to profit this year, a shift that came as a result of a business-wide restructuring in the year prior, through which it set out to reduce rents and shutter loss-making stores.

For the 52 weeks to April 26, 2025, Superdry reported a pre-tax profit of 33.8 million pounds, up from a 48.3 million pound loss in the year prior.