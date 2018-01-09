Superdry signs with Centric Software to support growth

Fashion retailer Superdry has chosen Centric Software's product lifecycle management solution to support growth and streamline product development as part of its continuing strategic and operational digital transformation.

Scott Robertson, head of business transformation at Superdry, explains: ”We've evolved from having two separate parts to our business, retail and wholesale. We were almost designing two separate ranges because each timeline was very different and some products overlapped.

“About two years ago, we started consolidating the retail and wholesale business in a global range, reducing the total number of options we create, and putting new ways of working in place. Getting a PLM system was the next step on our roadmap to support the change.”

The Centric Software aims to help businesses manage its constant flow of data and provide leverage for optimal efficiency, by sharing information in real time across products, styles, collections, brands and seasons, which Superdry states will support its design detail and quality, as well as improve omni-channel experience.

Robertson added: "It was important for us to get a system that users actually want to adopt. Our selection team included a wide range of users across different departments - designers, merchandisers, category managers, garment technologists, sourcing teams, production teams - and every single one of them selected Centric as their preferred solution.”

The move by Superdry, means they will be the largest customer of Centric Software in the UK to date, the American-based company has more than 350 fashion brands around the world using its solutions.