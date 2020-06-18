Support garment workers affected by Covid-19

The ready-made garment sector in Bangladesh has been particularly hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. USD 1.5 billion of business has already been lost and 1.2 million garment workers’ livelihoods have been impacted. Many factories have been shut down indefinitely and workers were given only 23 days of salary as severance or sometimes none at all.

Fashion professionals and businesses that want to support and donate to relieve the impact of Covid-19 on garment workers can find local support organizations on Fair Wears dedicate page. This information has been collected by Fair Wear Foundation through their network of local and international partners.

Donations will contribute towards an emergency fund for workers who have lost their jobs. This will mainly be in the form of cash disbursements to make sure that their basic needs for food and shelter are met.

For more information on support organizations in Bangladesh and other RMG countries go to the Fair Wear Covid-19: Calls for donations and collaborations page. .

Image: AFP