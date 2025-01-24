Survivors of the earthquake in Türkiye now receive compensation

The Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC) Türkiye, a non-governmental organisation that protects workers' rights in the global supply chain, reports in a press release that a number of workers who survived the devastating 2023 earthquake in southeastern Turkey and Syria, which killed over 50,000 people, have finally been compensated by their employer.

Thanks to pressure from unions, the CCC and the fashion group Inditex, the workers at the Baykan Denim denim factory in Malatya were fully compensated in December 2024 and January 2025. Other brands that have production at the company and multi-stakeholder initiatives, on the other hand, have not sufficiently supported those affected, the CCC alleges.

As a result of the earthquake, many employees of the denim manufacturer had to leave the completely destroyed region because they could no longer live there. Although an employer is allowed to fire employees if they do not come to work, in the event of a major incident - such as an earthquake - companies are obliged to pay severance pay to employees.