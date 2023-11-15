Susie Mulder steps down as Timberland brand president

Susie Mulder, global brand president of Timberland has decided to leave the business.

The company confirmed the development with FashionUnited and said that Nina Flood, currently VP/GM of Timberland EMEA, will assume interim leadership as global brand president.

“After two and a half years as global brand president for Timberland, Susie Mulder has announced she will be leaving VF to pursue a new opportunity. Susie made many contributions during her time with the brand, and leaves a strong foundation, strategy, and leadership team to move the brand and business forward.”

Flood, the company added, has been a successful leader at VF for 20 years, within various leadership roles including president, Global Packs before taking the helm at Timberland EMEA earlier this year.

Mulder joined Timberland in 2021 from clothing brand NIC+ZOE where she served as CEO since April 2012. Before serving as CEO of NIC+ZOE, Mulder was a partner at global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company where she was a leader in the global retail and consumer goods practice for 15 years.