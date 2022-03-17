Sustainability platform Green Story secures 1.1 million euros in funding

Green Story, a platform enabling fashion brands to measure and communicate their sustainability efforts, has raised 1.1 million euros in funding.

The funding, led by investor 4Impact, will be used to accelerate the company’s growth and help it move closer to its goal of empowering 1 billion consumers to shop more sustainability and to better understand the environmental impact of their purchases.

“We designed the Green Story solution to make it easy for our customers, the fashion brands, to calculate and share their sustainability credentials,” said Navodit Babel, the co-founder and CTO of Green Story.

“By using relatable data points and measurements, we support our customers in communicating to end consumers, guiding their understanding of the positive impact of sustainable products,” Babel continued.

Green Story currently partners with hundreds of sustainable and circular fashion brands including Pangaia, as well as resale platform ThredUp and rental service Rent the Runway.

Kate Mullord, a partner at 4impact capital, said: “Every fashion brand that has a sustainability story wants to tell its customers, but it’s not always easy to do this without risking being caught by greenwashing regulations.

“A credible third party that delivers a robust measurement and communication tool is a hugely valuable service for the fashion retailers.”