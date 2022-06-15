Sustainability round-up May 2022

Just as spring brought a renewal in the natural world, sustainable initiatives also enlivened the fashion industry, which were numerous and varied this month. Changes need to be achieved, for example, through next generation and pioneering materials, and the constantly expanding resale market, which will more than double by 2026.

Innovation

The H&M Foundation unveiled garments that capture CO2 from the air and Stella McCartney launched the first commercial luxury handbag made from mycelium. Nike introduced a sneaker that is made to be assembled while SGS partnered with Jeanologia for light-sensitive fabric testing.

Sustainable brand Injiri demonstrated how it uses Indian textile traditions through craft centers, and PVH partnered with the Infinited Fiber Company to produce fibers from textile waste. Zara mother Inditex also collaborated with the company and launched the first joint capsule collection. Kering and Bestseller invested in lab-made leather and newly founded brand Definite Articles wants to clean up the activewear industry.

Brands

At the end of the month, Gap revealed a partnership with denim resale platform Denim Library on a collection of pre-loved denim while Dr Martens announced plans to enter the repair and resale market through a new collaboration with online second-hand marketplace Depop. The North Face is planning to enhance its circular clothing programme with new partnerships while JD Williams launched its sustainable own brand, Anise.

Events

The month also had a lot to offer in terms of events: For example, the third edition of the Sustainable Apparel Forum in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on May 10 promoted industry engagement and collaboration, while the Re'aD Summit on May 4 promised a better fashion world through virtual fitting and simulated stores. In addition, the first Denim Show Mumbai, May 12-14, focused on sustainability and innovation.

Last but not least, the Redress Design Award 2022 announced its finalists and Allison Bloch recounted in an interview with FashionUnited how a former corporate fast fashion executive can launch an authentic sustainability brand.